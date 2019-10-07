PG&E Eyeing Massive Power Shutoffs Across Northern California Due to Extreme Weather Concerns
The California Report

PG&E Eyeing Massive Power Shutoffs Across Northern California Due to Extreme Weather Concerns

Jeremy Siegel
PG&E crews repair power lines that were destroyed by the Camp Fire on Nov. 21, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PG&E is warning residents across Northern and Central California of potential widespread power shutoffs later this week. The preemptive power shutoffs could come midweek amid concerns of high fire risk due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

The utility announced Monday that customers in 29 of the state's 58 counties could have their electricity cut between Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon. The potential shutoffs could affect every county in the Bay Area except for San Francisco and Marin.

The shutoff warning is by far the largest the utility has issued since it began conducting public safety power shutoffs in 2018. The company could not immediately provide information on the total number of customers that could be affected by the electricity cuts.

PG&E's announcement comes amid warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) of an extreme weather event in communities stretching across northern parts of the state, with some of the windiest conditions of the season starting late Tuesday.

In the Bay Area, the NWS issued a fire weather watch for the North and East Bay hills, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the North and East Bay valleys from late Tuesday night through Thursday.

The agency said in a news release that "strong and gusty offshore winds" combined with "very poor overnight humidity" are likely to make conditions ripe for wildfire.


"This time of year is typically when the fuels — the grass, the trees, things that burn — are typically the driest," said NWS meteorologist Steve Anderson. "And with the dry air, that just sucks any remaining moisture out of the fuels and makes them much more readily able to catch fire."

The NWS is expecting to upgrade the fire weather watch alert to a red flag warning for Wednesday morning through Thursday, according to Anderson.

The extreme wind will likely peak Wednesday night through early Thursday morning, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills.

A previous red flag warning prompted PG&E to cut power to more than 10,000 customers in the Sierra Nevada foothills this past Saturday evening. Power was restored to all of those customers on Sunday afternoon, but many of them could be affected again later this week.

The Power Shutoff Program
Preemptive shutoffs are part of PG&E's state-mandated wildfire mitigation plan, which aims to cut down on the potential of igniting a fire during high risk periods. You can check PG&E's website and sign up to be notified if the power will be turned off in your area.

Monday's announcement came almost two years after the start of the deadly North Bay fires in which 44 were killed. Since then, fires caused by electrical equipment have killed more than 130 people and burned more than 20,000 homes statewide.

PG&E's equipment has been found responsible for starting the most devastating wildfire in modern California history — last November's Camp Fire in Butte County, which killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes.

