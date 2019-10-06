PG&E Shuts Off Power to More Than 10,000 in Butte, Plumas, Yuba Counties

PG&E says it has decided to cut power to about 10,300 customers in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties due to increased fire risk.

Power was initially shut off at about 10 p.m. Saturday in parts of the three counties.

PG&E crews will start patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers. The utility says the outages could last longer than 48 hours.

PG&E says it will open Community Resource Centers on Sunday for those affected in multiple locations. The centers will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers each.