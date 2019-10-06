PG&E Shuts Off Power to More Than 10,000 in Butte, Plumas, Yuba Counties
Search
X
Donate
The California Report

PG&E Shuts Off Power to More Than 10,000 in Butte, Plumas, Yuba Counties

KQED News Staff, Associated Press
PG&E's safety power shutoff due to heightened fire risk was announced on October 4, 2019.  (Sheraz Sadiq / KQED News)

PG&E says it has decided to cut power to about 10,300 customers in  Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties due to increased fire risk.

Power was initially shut off at about 10 p.m. Saturday in parts of the three counties.

PG&E crews will start patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers. The utility says the outages could last longer than 48 hours.

PG&E says it will open Community Resource Centers on Sunday for those affected in multiple locations. The centers will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers each.

Sponsored

Butte County is where a wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 85 people last year and devastated the town of Paradise.

PG&E was also monitoring weather conditions in El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Tehama and Yolo counties as the forecast calls for gusty winds and hot, dry weather in Northern California inland areas.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.