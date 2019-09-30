Paradise Residents Still Can't Drink the Water

“The main goal is to really understand what’s going on, basically, and to address any issues that come up,” environmental health investigator Dr. Gina Solomon told residents at a recent Paradise Irrigation District meeting.

Ten months after the Camp Fire, the irrigation district still warns residents not to use its water for brushing teeth, making ice, cooking and drinking.

Some residents have purchased tanks at a cost of thousands of dollars, filling them regularly for hundreds more. Others rely on bottled water that the district provides daily at a parking lot. A small number of people are back at their properties with an all-clear; a larger number are waiting.

Exceeding Safe Limits

Where fire didn’t destroy water systems, it has left the risk of contamination, though the extent of that risk is still unclear.

Some residents have not yet returned to their homes. Unless they’ve done their own testing, they likely don’t know whether benzene reached their taps; local water suppliers aren’t responsible for water quality problems in private homes. Even the testing that suppliers have done hasn’t followed a consistent standard, and it still isn't complete.

Experts at the water districts and beyond say discerning a pattern in the contamination is difficult because the burn was so severe and widespread.

Paradise Irrigation District has sampled water at more than 2,700 sites, including both the water mains and the service laterals -- the pipes that connect the mains to the meters at individual properties. In those pipes that connect to burned lots, tests have found benzene tainting the water 30% of the time, as opposed to just 13% in service lines connected to homes that were left standing.

In neighboring Magalia, a private water provider, the Del Oro Water Company, tested for and found benzene in five of its service lines. Del Oro subsequently flushed its pipes, and tests have come back clear.

The state sets a benzene limit in water of one part per billion, roughly equivalent to a single drop in someone’s swimming pool. The state’s standard is based on the assumption that a person might drink 2 liters of water a day for a lifetime. The federal standard is slightly higher, at 5 parts per billion.

Limited testing in Butte County has found some sites significantly higher than those numbers. State and local officials stress that most positive hits for benzene have averaged around 20 parts per billion. But at one property in Paradise, testing found a benzene level of 923 parts per billion; in Del Oro, there was one found at 530 parts per billion.