How Planned PG&E Power Shutoffs Could Impact San Jose

PG&E said it plans to open a center in San Jose on Wednesday at Avaya Stadium (1145 Coleman Ave.) for people to access air conditioning, water, charging stations and information.

The city will also open three centers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:

Camden Community Center, 3369 Union Ave.

Mayfair Community Center, 2039 Kammerer Ave.

Southside Community Center, 5585 Cottle Rd.

At city-run centers, charging stations will be available for plug-in medical devices and phones. Spanish and Vietnamese language translation will be available, but shelter and medical care won't be provided.

All schools in the Alum Rock Union School District will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the power shutoffs, district Superintendent Hilaria Bauer said.

"Even though some schools may have power, the district office will not have power and therefore cannot provide emergency power and services," Bauer said in a statement.

PG&E indicated it could take up to five days to fully restore power, and the city suggested residents prepare to go a week without power. San Jose is the largest city in the Bay Area with more than 1 million residents.

Traffic signals and streetlights in affected areas won’t work, so drive with caution or limit being on the roads as much as possible, said city officials, who advised residents to shelter in place during any outages.

Other services, such as fire and police, will be up and running. Drinking water, sewer systems and wastewater treatment aren’t expected to be impacted. Some garbage and recycling collection could be affected due to traffic signals being out, the city said.

The city also offered tips on how to prepare for shutoffs.