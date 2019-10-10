Life in PG&E's Blackout: Outrage and Optimism on Day 2 of Outages

Some state and Bay Area officials said they were frustrated with the shutoffs — echoing complaints from PG&E customers on social media.

State Sen. Jerry Hill sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission late Wednesday, calling on the commission to more aggressively regulate the shutoffs and conduct post-event reviews.

"Many questions remain unanswered as the state reels with the consequences of this decision by PG&E, chief among them is why is PG&E alone in making this decision?" Hill wrote.

CPUC President Marybel Batjer began a commission meeting Thursday morning stating her concerns with the process.

"The situation frankly has been unacceptable," Batjer said. "The management of and the response of the company, PG&E, to the events to the PSP s have been absolutely unacceptable. The impacts to individual communities to individual people to the commerce of our state to the safety of our people has been less than exemplary and we have to this this can not be the new normal."

Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, said he expects lawmakers will discuss steps to make sure the decision to power down doesn't come unilaterally from PG&E in the future.

"Powering down can be very helpful in avoiding wildfires. This isn't about any and all blackouts. But this level of a blackout should not be a regular occurrence, and I'm concerned that PG&E will make it a regular occurrence," Wiener said.