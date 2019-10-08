How to Prepare for Potential PG&E Power Shutoffs

Public safety power shutoffs are used to reduce the risk of electrical equipment sparking fires during exceedingly windy, dry, hot weather. PG&E had considered shutting off power before the deadly Camp Fire. In Northern California, the decision to shut off power is largely made by PG&E and involves an assessment of upcoming weather. Red flag warnings by the National Weather Service are a good indicator of high risk fire conditions.

Utilities are supposed to notify emergency responders of a potential power shutoff 48 to 72 hours in advance and notify regular customers somewhere between 24 to 48 hours beforehand. There should also be follow-up messages a few hours before a shutoff begins and again during the shutoff.

To be notified of a public safety power shutoff in your area, update your contact information with PG&E. You can also call them at 1-866-743-6589 to update your contact information and to receive notifications. You can sign up to be notified by ZIP code or check their website for the most recent information.

What to do before a power shutoff