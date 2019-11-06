The act of reading and decoding text is a complex feat of the human brain. Mass literacy is a recent phenomena, but so much of a person’s chances for academic and professional success depend on their ability to read.

But millions of Americans struggle to read and it’s often because they have dyslexia. An estimated five to 20 percent of kids are dyslexic but some don’t realize it. These students’ dyslexia go unnoticed and they struggle in school with feelings of inadequacy. Others fight to get basic services required by federal law. There are countless stories of dyslexic students who feel frustrated by their struggles with reading and act out in schools. It’s so important for parents, educators and students to understand the signs of dyslexia and find ways to help.

That’s why we published the MindShift Guide to Understanding Dyslexia. Reporter Holly Korbey has written extensively on dyslexia for MindShift and she’s created this guide to help deepen your understanding. It’s readily available as a 41-page PDF that's easy to print and make notes in the margins.

In this guide, you’ll learn about:

How to recognize dyslexia in children, including multilingual English Language Learners

Teaching techniques for educators

Helpful technology aids

How parents can prepare for an Individualized Education Program (IEP) meeting

How adults with dyslexia managed their education experience

We hope you find this guide helpful. If you have questions or want to talk with us about the guide, please send us an email.