Why Understanding Dyslexia Matters

This is the introduction of the MindShift Guide to Understanding Dyslexia. You can find the remaining chapters and a complete printable PDF of the entire guide by clicking here.

Stubborn. Not working to potential. Lazy. Unintelligent. For many students sitting in classrooms right now struggling to read, they have already heard these words, or thought them about themselves. Yet no matter how hard they try, when these same students look at the page of a book or worksheet, the letters seem to move around and shift. Was the word pit or tap? Their or through? For others, words come together so slowly to form coherent sentences, the first test question is barely answered when the rest of the class is nearly finished.

This is the daily given for students with dyslexia, a biological, brain-based reading condition connected to speech and language that makes reading words and sentences extremely difficult.

Experts estimate that anywhere between 5 and 20 percent of school children have a form of dyslexia. Dyslexia is, in fact, the root of 80 percent of all learning disabilities, and yet in many families, schools, and even businesses, it’s still profoundly misunderstood.

Dyslexia shows up most often inside schools, where most children learn to read. But because of the complex intersection of individual brains, scientific research, state legislation, district requirements and teacher education, there’s no universal understanding of how to recognize and identify dyslexia, screen for it, and aid students who struggle to read because of it.