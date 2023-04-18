The Force of a Single Voice

Media making has encouraged me to ask questions and search for the answers; to reflect on my own experiences and connect with my community.

I was always drawn to storytelling in media: the process of finding meaning in the uncertain. Yet I was hesitant to share my own stories. How could a teenager’s ideas have any impact? At least, that’s what I told myself.

In 2021, cases of COVID-19 skyrocketed, and so did reports of anti-Asian violence. Seeing the fear of my community reflected in these news stories, I knew I had to speak up in some way. But how? While people were out in the streets protesting racial injustice, I was quarantined in my bedroom, drifting aimlessly from one Zoom call to another.

While I may have felt helpless, I certainly wasn’t voiceless. I realized that I could contribute in my own way: through media. Even if I didn’t think I could make a difference, media making had always been an outlet to find my voice. Maybe it was time to share it. I decided to make a short documentary interweaving my family’s history with a broader backdrop of Asian American history.

However, I quickly learned that filming this documentary wasn’t just about making a statement. Writing my script required me to reflect on my own past and privilege. Reaching out for interviews allowed me to begin conversations with my friends and family – discussions that turned isolated fears into collective experiences, reckonings, and understandings.