For most of U.S. history, the military has relied on conscription (a.k.a, the draft) every time there has been a major war. But after massive youth protests during the Vietnam War in the 1970s, the draft was ended. Since then, the U.S. armed forces have had to rely on marketing to entice young people to choose the military after high school. Fast forward to today, and Gen Z isn't buying. Military recruitment numbers are at the lowest they've been in 50 years. There are plenty of reasons for the drop along with plenty of ways the military is trying to boost its numbers, including setting up recruiting centers in high schools and continuing to fund JROTC, a school-based, military-style leadership program. Now we want you to evaluate the evidence, then join the discussion: Should the U.S. military recruit on high school campuses?

TEACHERS: Bring Above the Noise into your middle or high school classroom with free lesson plans, viewing guides, transcripts, and more for all episodes on PBS Learning Media.

Why Is the U.S. military facing a recruitment crisis?

All branches of the U.S. military except for the Marine Corps failed to meet their recruiting goals for new soldiers in 2022, with the Army having the biggest shortfall (they missed their target by 15,000 - or 25% of their goal) - and so far nobody is predicting any better results in 2023. This is reported to be the worst recruiting crisis since 1973, the height of the Vietnam War. More than 20% of people between the ages of 18 - 25 failed to meet eligibility requirements, and only 9% of people in this age group even report interest in joining the military.

Why is Gen Z rejecting the U.S. military?