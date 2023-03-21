Is Lab-Grown Meat The Answer To Our Meat Eating Problems?

The sad truth is that we have a meat problem. We raise BILLIONS of animals every year, and for many of them, the conditions are pretty terrible. And the whole process is a big contributor to climate change. New food technology now exists where instead of growing the entire animal, lab-grown meat allows you to only grow what you're going to eat, and that happens with cells. Join Myles in exploring the cell-to-table process of lab-grown meat and the potential impacts it can have on the environment and the global food industry. Will lab-grown meat help solve the environmental impacts of our meat-eating society?

TEACHERS: Bring Above the Noise into your middle or high school classroom with free lesson plans, viewing guides, transcripts, and more for all episodes on PBS Learning Media.

What is lab-grown meat and how is it made?

Instead of growing the entire animal, lab-grown meat allows you to only grow what you're going to eat, and that happens with cells. Food scientists grab some cells from the animal through a tissue biopsy and then isolate and separate out the specific cells that they want. Then, they immerse those cells in a nutrient broth and that gives them all the nourishment that they need to grow and survive. They’re housed in what’s called the bioreactor. The bioreactor controls all of the environmental conditions to facilitate and promote their growth. So as the cells grow in the bioreactor, they get to larger and larger numbers, and you can achieve almost an infinite number of cells from this process. Then, scientists separate the cells from the broth and form a 3D shape that looks similar to a cut of meat, and that is what you eat on your plate.

What’s the point of growing meat in a lab?