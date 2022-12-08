The brain is the most complex organ in the human body. So, it's no surprise that everyone’s brain develops in a unique way. Unfortunately, neurodivergent people, including those with autism spectrum disorder, have historically been viewed through the lens of the medical model. In this view, autism is something that needs to be fixed or cured. The social model of disability turns this around. It focuses more on how society can adapt to fit the needs of the person. In this episode, Myles talks to people with autism and explores what acceptance of neurodiversity could look like. Watch and then let us know: How can the social model of disability change how society views autism?
What is autism?
If you look up the definition of autism, you’ll get something like this: autism is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain that can affect how people behave, communicate, interact, and learn. The OFFICIAL diagnosis goes by ASD – Autism Spectrum Disorder. But, there’s no one look or symptom you can point to and decree – this person has autism! It exists on a spectrum, meaning it shows up differently depending on the person.
What is neurodiversity?