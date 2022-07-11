Media Literacy Educator Certification Wins NAMLE Award

The National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) has selected the PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED for the 2022 Media Literate Media Award. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to media literacy made by media professionals with national reach. Past winners of this award include Bill Moyers, Snopes.com, On the Media/WNYC and PBS News Hour Student Reporting Labs.

We are delighted with this award, but most of all, we are inspired by the teachers who make media literacy a priority for their own growth and then bring these skills to their students.

Here’s what a educators have to say about what they got out of becoming certified PBS Media Literacy Educators:

This certification has made me more aware of all aspects of media literacy and the importance of modeling these literacies to the teachers and students I work with. —District Technology Integration Specialist, K-2 teachers and students I realized that I needed a personal ‘upgrade,’ especially in technology and media education. Certification in Media Literacy means that the journey of improvement—how to create, evaluate, analyze, assess and use media—has begun and continues. I feel more prepared to inspire, instruct, and guide students, one step at a time, to also be media literate. —Spanish Teacher The additional learning I completed in order to earn this certification, and the strategies I constructed to enact lessons toward this certification, have already strengthened my practice. I am also now a recognized leader in my school community for media-based instruction and assessment. —High School English Teacher

This free, competency-based certification program walks you through earning 8 micro-credentials that demonstrate and validate your media literacy skills. Open to educators of all grades and subjects and to those who coach other teachers. Not sure where to start? We offer free, online courses on KQED Teach that help you build the skills and knowledge needed to start earning micro-credentials and to become certified.