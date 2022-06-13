KQED Teacher Ambassadors Selected as 2022 PBS Digital Innovator All-Stars

KQED is pleased to announce Ken Kusactay from John Henry High School in Richmond, California as a member of the 2022 class of educators selected for the PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Program – honoring classroom changemakers who offer fresh ideas and bold approaches to supporting their students’ growth and learning. Nominated by their local PBS stations, 20 educators were chosen from across the country.

Ken is a certified PBS Media Literacy Educator and a KQED Media Literacy Innovator, KQED’s local teacher recognition program. As an emerging media literacy leader, Ken co-facilitates professional development workshops with KQED and is a KQED Youth Takeover teacher where he supports his students to create media for KQED’s general audiences. He is a high-impact, bold educator and strong advocate of youth voice.

Ken is one of three KQED Media Literacy Innovators to join the 2022 PBS All-Star cohort. Jim Bentley (KVIE) and Bob Kelly (Valley PBS) are also enthusiastic leaders of media literacy, student voice and youth civic engagement. They have worked with KQED for a number of years to enhance teaching and learning in both face-to-face and virtual settings in their classrooms and wider school communities.

The PBS Digital Innovator All-Star program brings together a community of PreK-12th grade educators–like Ken, Jim and Bob–who are innovators and leaders both in and outside of the classroom. Specifically, Digital Innovator All-Stars are selected from a cohort of educators who are doing extraordinary work supporting student learning by integrating media and digital technology in their teaching environments and inspiring students to use these tools in responsible, effective and empowering ways.

“We are thrilled that Ken, Jim and Bob are joining the 2022 PBS Digital Innovator All-Star cohort! Their innovative approach to teaching and enthusiasm for meeting students where they are is matched only by their positive energy and genuine dedication. We are excited for them to have this opportunity.” –Almetria Vaba, Director of Partnerships and Distribution, KQED