Celebrate Being an Educator at Spring CUE 2022!

Reinvigorate your teaching practice March 17-19 at Spring CUE 2022 in sunny Palm Springs, California! Be inspired, connect with fellow educators, and learn about the latest ideas in teaching and learning and the best educational technology for your classroom. We are excited to exhibit, lead sessions and finally be able to engage with educators in-person after two years of being virtual.

Visit KQED at our table in the Mesquite Hallway and explore the free resources we offer to help you incorporate media literacy, media making, and civic discourse into your curriculum. And come to one of our sessions listed below. We can’t wait to meet you!

KQED Sessions

Build Student Media Literacy By Supporting Teachers As Media Makers

Thursday, March 17

1:00-1:50pm

Renaissance - Madera

As tech tools become more accessible, let’s embrace the next step: Integrating media literacy and mediamaking in classrooms to build critical thinking skills and prioritize student voice and creativity. Media projects open doors beyond the classroom, making it possible for students to connect with peers and encounter multiple perspectives. This type of connection is more important than ever, strengthening both social-emotional learning and content knowledge. But classroom teachers, coaches, and school and district leaders need support to meaningfully make student-created media a central part of the curriculum, along with community partners committed to sharing media literacy expertise and publishing youth voices to a wider audience. Hear how KQED’s free professional learning resources and learn-by-doing framework can help classrooms PK-12 foster creativity, deepen understanding and center student voice.



Inspire Learning with Student Created Science Documentaries

Thursday, March 17

3:10-4:00pm

Renaissance - Madera

This session will explore the Science Documentary Youth Media Challenge, a project-based unit for middle and high school students to produce and share short videos on any science topic, observation or issue that affects them or their community. This project includes a modifiable teacher curriculum to guide students through the process of identifying, researching and creating a short video on their chosen topic, as well as publishing their video on KQED’s youth media showcase. Participants will explore curriculum resources and hear from an educator who has done the Science Documentary challenge with students and leave with ideas and topics they could implement in their own classrooms.

