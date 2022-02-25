KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Education

Celebrate Being an Educator at Spring CUE 2022!

Janelle Kim
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Blue sky with palm trees. Text reads: Celebrating Educators, Spring CUE 2022, Palm Springs, CA, March 17-19
 (CUE Inc.)

Reinvigorate your teaching practice March 17-19 at Spring CUE 2022 in sunny Palm Springs, California! Be inspired, connect with fellow educators, and learn about the latest ideas in teaching and learning and the best educational technology for your classroom. We are excited to exhibit, lead sessions and finally be able to engage with educators in-person after two years of being virtual.

Visit KQED at our table in the Mesquite Hallway and explore the free resources we offer to help you incorporate media literacy, media making, and civic discourse into your curriculum. And come to one of our sessions listed below. We can’t wait to meet you!

KQED Sessions

Build Student Media Literacy By Supporting Teachers As Media Makers
Thursday, March 17
1:00-1:50pm
Renaissance - Madera

As tech tools become more accessible, let’s embrace the next step: Integrating media literacy and mediamaking in classrooms to build critical thinking skills and prioritize student voice and creativity. Media projects open doors beyond the classroom, making it possible for students to connect with peers and encounter multiple perspectives. This type of connection is more important than ever, strengthening both social-emotional learning and content knowledge. But classroom teachers, coaches, and school and district leaders need support to meaningfully make student-created media a central part of the curriculum, along with community partners committed to sharing media literacy expertise and publishing youth voices to a wider audience. Hear how KQED’s free professional learning resources and learn-by-doing framework can help classrooms PK-12 foster creativity, deepen understanding and center student voice.

Inspire Learning with Student Created Science Documentaries
Thursday, March 17
3:10-4:00pm
Renaissance - Madera

This session will explore the Science Documentary Youth Media Challenge, a project-based unit for middle and high school students to produce and share short videos on any science topic, observation or issue that affects them or their community. This project includes a modifiable teacher curriculum to guide students through the process of identifying, researching and creating a short video on their chosen topic, as well as publishing their video on KQED’s youth media showcase. Participants will explore curriculum resources and hear from an educator who has done the Science Documentary challenge with students and leave with ideas and topics they could implement in their own classrooms.

Sponsored


Center EL Student Voice with Audio Stories
Saturday, March 19
10:05-10:50am
Renaissance - Ventura

First-person podcasts create a powerful space for students to tell their own stories. Audio storytelling is particularly meaningful for students developing English language skills, who gain confidence along with speaking, listening and fluency skills as they write, record and share audio stories. Join us to hear firsthand how audio personal narratives have made a difference in ELD classrooms, learn how to implement first-person podcasts with your students and leave with ready-to-use resources from KQED’s youth media challenges and other sources to bring audio storytelling to your ELD and/or ELA classroom.

It’s All About Voice and Choice: Integrating SEL and Student Media Project
Saturday, March 19
1:45-2:35pm
PSCC - Smoketree C

Integrating social-emotional learning practices into our curriculum has never been more important. When done authentically, integrating SEL inspires students to bring their whole selves into the classroom as learners, classmates and members of the community. This session will explore how centering student voice through audio personal essays and commentary can build students’ self-awareness and social awareness, boost critical thinking skills and strengthen media literacy. Join us to discuss ways to integrate SEL into humanities classrooms through mediamaking inspired by KQED’s youth media challenges, hear firsthand how audio storytelling has made a difference in an 8th grade English/ELD classroom, and leave with ready-to-use resources to bring SEL-aligned mediamaking into your learning context.