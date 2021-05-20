Join KQED for Free, Flexible Professional Learning This Summer

Youth Media Challenge Workshops

These workshops will prepare educators for implementing Youth Media Challenges into their classrooms this fall, giving them the opportunity to reconnect with students and engage student voice and choice. Challenges are open to middle and high school students across the U.S.

Using Audio Projects to Empower Student Voice

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

June 16, 4-5pm PT

Start thinking about audio projects for next school year and get an introduction to KQED’s audio youth media challenges! These engaging media projects are a powerful way to reconnect with students, inspire learning, and strengthen communication and critical thinking skills.

Perspectives

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

June 29 & July 1, 1-3pm PT

Center student voice with audio storytelling and reconnect with students when we return to school by creating a space for them to share insights, reflections and ideas with voice-only audio stories, journals or commentary. Relatively easy to produce, this type of podcast centers student voice and strengthens writing and storytelling skills. In this workshop, you’ll create your own audio perspective from script to recording.

Engineering for Good

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

July 13 & 15, 9:30am - 12pm PT

This challenge is a hands-on STEM media project that asks students to design solutions to real-world problems and communicate their solutions to an authentic, public audience through an infographic or a video. This workshop introduces the curriculum and includes practice and support to lead students through creating infographics or videos to communicate their designs.

Rethink School With Mindshift

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

July 20 & 22, 1-3pm PT

Start the year rethinking what school could be. KQED’s new Rethink School With Mindshift youth media challenge invites students to reflect on the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and create an audio or video commentary around what should change (or stay the same) about school. At this workshop, you’ll dive into the curriculum and get started on your own Rethink School audio or video commentary.

Science Documentaries

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

August 4 & 5, 4-6pm PT

Inspire learning with student-created science documentaries. The Science Documentary youth media challenge asks students to create a short video explaining a scientific observation, concept or issue that impacts their lives. At this workshop, you’ll create your own short science documentary and hear from an educator who has used the science documentary challenge to drive student inquiry.

Podcasting With The California Report

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

August 10 & 12, 4-6pm PT

Put sound, music and student voice at the heart of podcasting. This workshop is perfect for secondary educators interested in doing sound-rich, journalistic or story-based podcasts with students. We’ll explore what makes a strong podcast and then get hands-on making your own podcast. You’ll also hear from experienced teachers about ways to implement the project in a range of learning environments.

Political Cartooning With Mark Fiore

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

August 11, 4-6pm PT

Learn the art of centering student voice with political cartooning. In this challenge, your students will create political cartoons to share their views on important issues and develop their voice in a democratic society. In this hands-on workshop, we’ll unpack the "visual vocabulary" used in political cartoons and get started creating our own.

If Schools Could Dance

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

September 22, 4-6pm PT

Showcase student voice through dance video production. In this challenge, students create an original dance video along with an artist statement that tells the story of their choreography, artistic identity, or how the piece represents them or their community. At this workshop, you’ll learn how to create your own exemplar video to show to students.

Other Media Literacy Workshops and Webinars

Curate High-Quality Media for Online Instructions

Informational Webinar (Grades PreK-12)

June 2, 3:30-4pm PT

Learn how to curate high-quality media from PBS and public media stations for online and blended teaching. Find trusted, quality PreK-12 videos, lessons and interactive games for your classroom. All for free.

Help Students Fight Misinformation One Click at a Time

Online Workshop (Grades 6-12)

August 18, 4-5pm PT

Learn how to analyze and evaluate online information. With the help of one of KQED’s digital news experts, we’ll first take you through steps to identifying misinformation. Then, you’ll practice identifying credible social media posts and leave with resources to teach your students these skills.

Earn Your First PBS Media Literacy Micro-credential: Creating a Code of Conduct

Online Workshop (Grades K-12)

September 9, 4-5pm PT

Learn more about PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification and the set of micro-credentials that lead up to it. You’ll get hands-on and start a submission for the Code of Conduct micro-credential with direct guidance from KQED staff.