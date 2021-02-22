Celebrate Digital Learning Day 2021

February 25 marks the tenth anniversary of Digital Learning Day, an online celebration where educators share ideas, innovations and successes of using technology and digital tools in the classroom. While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought herculean challenges for educators, who quickly pivoted to distance learning, we have also seen much ingenuity, flexibility and tenacity in their adoption of new digital learning practices.

KQED Education is proud to have provided educators with free digital learning tools to help during the transition, and these tools to support student and teacher learning in all classroom environments will continue to be here for you long after the pandemic is behind us.

KQED Learn Discussions keep students engaged and connected to one another through discussions on various topics that matter to them, such as school surveillance and racial justice.

Youth Media Challenges give students the opportunity to tackle big issues and build their media literacy and critical thinking skills in a supportive environment.

KQED Teach Media Academy for Educators, a professional learning platform that offers free online courses that prepare educators to effectively and meaningfully analyze, evaluate and make media with students to support curriculum goals.

And there’s a lot more to check out on Digital Learning Day. There are digital resources and stories of what can happen when digital learning is embraced. And there’s an exciting celebration event happening on February 25, allowing us time to reflect on the changes from this past year and learn from educators across the country who adapted quickly and adopted new innovative learning opportunities to support personalized learning for students both inside and outside the school building.

Share your #DLDay stories of innovation and resourcefulness with us on Twitter. And don’t forget to mention @KQEDedspace!