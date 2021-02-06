Resources for Celebrating Black History All Year Round

Black History Month isn’t the only time to study and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans past and present. But February can be a great time to explore Black history and refocus an anti-racist lens on our curriculum, classrooms and communities. Here are a few resources to get started.

Start with Black History Month: Teaching the Complete History from Learning for Justice (formerly Teaching Tolerance), which advocates teaching Black liberation and civic achievement and not solely the trauma of slavery and segregation.

Honoring Black Agency and Joy, a collection from Facing History and Ourselves is a good next stop, along with this media-rich lesson and a new look at Martin Luther King Jr’s famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech from KQED Media Literacy Innovator Bob Kelly.

Connecting Black history to the present helps put ongoing calls for racial justice in context. KQED’s Above the Noise video Is There a Right Way to Protest? explores how civil rights protests have changed--and what has stayed the same.

Deepen students’ exploration of the throughline between past and present with Civil Rights Then and Now and Black American Since MLK: And Still I Rise on PBS LearningMedia.