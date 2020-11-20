Above the Noise Current Events Discussions Now Available in Flipgrid

KQED has teamed up with Flipgrid, a video discussion tool for K-12 educators, to provide another way for students to access and engage with our award-winning Above the Noise video series. In Flipgrid, educators post discussion prompts and students respond with short videos using the integrated video recording tool.

This partnership makes it easy for teachers already using Flipgrid to assign KQED current events discussions on that platform. With KQED current event discussions, students watch Above the Noise videos covering a range of topics--from why it’s so hard to vote to online privacy to climate change. They then take a position and respond to a discussion prompt in a video response. Above the Noise videos give a factual, fresh overview of controversial topics--accompanied by open-ended questions to prompt student discussion. As always, teachers can assign these current events discussions in KQED Learn, our academic online space for students to engage in conversation and media making with other students from around the country.

We invite Flipgrid users to explore the KQED current events collection in Flipgrid and have your students start responding to to current events topics that matter to them with Flipgrid video responses.