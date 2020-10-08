Help Students Navigate an Unprecedented Election

This article will be updated through January 2021 with relevant resources for teaching election civics and media literacy. Bookmark me. (Last updated 10/08/20.)

In a year like no other, we are facing an election like no other. The systems, laws and norms that have guided American elections for over 200 years are being tested by the social-distancing requirements of a global pandemic and strained by a sitting president who has suggested he might not accept the election results, though fellow Republican have downplayed his remarks.

Where to start, when so many of the tried-and-true election topics, lessons and activities seem out of step with the latest headlines?

Don’t Be Afraid to Dive In

It’s tempting to back away from the uncertainty, but now isn’t the time. The article Is the Election Still a Teachable Moment? in Education Week shares voices of teachers and experts who advocate teaching this election, discussing what makes it different and helping students understand the democratic processes at work.

One key takeaway: It may take a while before a winner is certified. Start talking with students now about an election night with no clear winner. With so many voters mailing ballots rather than going to the polls, it will likely take some states longer to tally the votes, and an extended timeline means the projected winner may change over time. This is not evidence of irregularity or mismanagement; it is what election experts are planning for in order to get all votes counted accurately.

Teach How Elections Work

This election is already underway right on schedule, despite partisan rancor. Early voting has started in many states, and more than a million Americans have already cast ballots. Go over election basics with Crash Course, then explore Voting in Your Town from Teaching Tolerance to help students make sense of their state’s process. This remote-friendly video lesson by Bites Media unpacks the pros and cons of voting by mail, including research showing that voter fraud is almost nonexistent in the United States. If you need a break from national news, this PBS NewsHour explainer about the role of “down ballot” elections brings politics closer to home.