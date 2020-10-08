KQED is a proud member of
Help Students Navigate an Unprecedented Election

Rachel Roberson

This article will be updated through January 2021 with relevant resources for teaching election civics and media literacy. Bookmark me. (Last updated 10/08/20.)

In a year like no other, we are facing an election like no other. The systems, laws and norms that have guided American elections for over 200 years are being tested by the social-distancing requirements of a global pandemic and strained by a sitting president who has suggested he might not accept the election results, though fellow Republican have downplayed his remarks.

Where to start, when so many of the tried-and-true election topics, lessons and activities seem out of step with the latest headlines?

Don’t Be Afraid to Dive In

It’s tempting to back away from the uncertainty, but now isn’t the time. The article Is the Election Still a Teachable Moment? in Education Week shares voices of teachers and experts who advocate teaching this election, discussing what makes it different and helping students understand the democratic processes at work.

One key takeaway: It may take a while before a winner is certified. Start talking with students now about an election night with no clear winner. With so many voters mailing ballots rather than going to the polls, it will likely take some states longer to tally the votes, and an extended timeline means the projected winner may change over time. This is not evidence of irregularity or mismanagement; it is what election experts are planning for in order to get all votes counted accurately.

Teach How Elections Work

This election is already underway right on schedule, despite partisan rancor. Early voting has started in many states, and more than a million Americans have already cast ballots. Go over election basics with Crash Course, then explore Voting in Your Town from Teaching Tolerance to help students make sense of their state’s process. This remote-friendly video lesson by Bites Media unpacks the pros and cons of voting by mail, including research showing that voter fraud is almost nonexistent in the United States. If you need a break from national news, this PBS NewsHour explainer about the role of “down ballot” elections brings politics closer to home.

Even the most typical U.S. elections feature ongoing debates about who can vote and how votes are counted. The election 2020 playlist from KQED’s Above the Noise video series for middle and high schoolers includes two of the biggest issues people are talking about: The Electoral College: Why Such a Big Debate? and Gerrymandering and Your Right to Vote. Another resource-rich lesson from Facing History and Ourselves examines historic and current voting rights, as well as barriers to voting. Accusations of voter suppression aren’t new to this election, but they are front and center in 2020. This lesson from PBS NewsHour unpacks voter ID laws and America’s history of voter suppression.

Revisit Other Unusual Election Years

Students are too young to remember the 2000 election, but most educators recall when a too-close-to-call vote count in the swing state of Florida went all the way to the Supreme Court, which decided in favor of George W. Bush. (This student-friendly History Channel video will take you back to the time of “hanging chads.”)

This lesson from the Bill of Rights Institutes explores other controversial elections, including the 1876 contest between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes, which also took place in a highly partisan environment where the civil rights of Black Americans played a central role. This segment from WNYC’s On the Media breaks down the parallels between 1876 and now. Students can also explore the Electoral College breakdown of every presidential election in U.S. history with this interactive election map from PBS.

Support Student Civic Participation

Connect students to opportunities to learn about American democracy by directly taking part. Explore 18 Ways Youth Under 18 Can Contribute to Elections to get ideas. The Digital Civics Toolkit from Common Sense supports students in online civic engagement.

KQED’s Youth Media Challenge: Let’s Talk About Election 2020 asks students to share their voice this election by creating an audio or video commentary about an issue they care about. Sign up and explore student voices already published on the challenge site.

Address Their ‘What Ifs?’

When President Trump told a far-right group with a history of violence to “stand back and stand by” during the first debate, many Americans were alarmed by rhetoric that seemed aimed at the peaceful transition of power, one of our most valued political norms. This Education Week article includes resources about what the Constitution and other sources say about many election “what ifs” that may be on students’ minds (and yours). Another good resource is the cross-partisan National Taskforce on Election Crises, which offers explainers, state-by-state guides and other information on navigating this election and its aftermath.

Check Back for Updates

With the election less than a month away, there’s still time to help students make sense of this unique time in history. Bookmark this page and check back. Given how quickly things change, we’ll be posting updates with new resources through Election Day and beyond.