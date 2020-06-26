Meet the 2020-2021 KQED Media Literacy Innovators

The 2020-2021 KQED Media Literacy Innovators are a group of passionate educators who successfully teach their students, or the teachers they coach or lead, to think critically about the media they consume, as well as how to create their own media to share their voice in a multimedia world. They are leaders hailing from across the country who collaborate with KQED to create and share the best professional development and classroom resources on media literacy.

Watch and listen to the media some of their students have created on the Let’s Talk About Election 2020 youth media challenge, where students produce audio and video commentaries about the issues that matter to them. Hear from Kara Clayton’s students in Michigan, Nicole Pfaff and Samantha McMillan’s students in San Jose, and Bob Kelly’s students in rural California.

You can also read about the creative projects they’ve done in their classroom, ranging from microscope photo contests to data analysis through memes to mapping Frankenstein.

These are just a few examples of the great work the KQED Media Literacy Innovators do to amplify youth voice and engage their students. Meet all of this year's cohort of KQED Media Literacy Innovators and follow them on Twitter to get inspiration throughout the year.