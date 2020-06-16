Explore Nature Around You With This Family Summer Playlist

This summer will be different. Most of us have had about two months of quarantine and are eager to get out, see friends and explore. Even though our physical bubbles might be smaller this summer, there are still many ways to have fun and discover something new. Check out our special video collections below for students and their families to get you ready to appreciate the wonders of nature big and small.

Check out individual videos below or watch them all with this playlist.

This KQED video series explores big scientific mysteries by going incredibly small. Your family will get a new perspective on our place in the universe and meet some familiar and extraordinary new friends in nature. Here are the top picks from the teen and a tween in my family.

How Your Dog's Nose Knows So Much

Dogs have a famously great sense of smell, but what makes their noses so much more powerful than ours? They're packing some sophisticated equipment inside that squishy schnozz.

Why Does Your Cat's Tongue Feel Like Sandpaper?

It's not vanity. For cats, staying clean is a matter of life and death. And their tongue, specially equipped for the job, is just one of the things that makes cats such successful predators.