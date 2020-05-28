How Will the Coronavirus Affect Going to College?

If you’re in high school and plan on going off to college at some point in the next couple years, the coronavirus has put you in uncharted territory. Pass-fail grades, delayed SATs, and cancelled extra curriculars can put a giant question mark on your college application. How will the coronavirus impact going to college?

How will the coronavirus affect admissions?

The expert we interviewed says that colleges will be very flexible when it comes to admissions, because they realize how much coronavirus has disrupted everyone’s lives. However, the COVID-19 lockdown affects some students more than others, including those applying to college. Take the SATs. In normal times, wealthier students have access to tutors and test prep programs that can help deliver better scores. Lower income students typically can’t afford that stuff, and during coronavirus, they’re at an even BIGGER disadvantage because they have to deal with tough situations like a parent losing a job or not having internet access for online courses.

How will the coronavirus affect financial aid and scholarships?

Many colleges are experiencing a budget crisis, but our expert still thinks that schools may offer more aid than they usually do, because they understand that many families have been hit hard economically. Now that’s great news, but you’re not gonna get financial aid if you don’t apply for it. And unfortunately, as of mid-April, there’s been a near 3 percent decline in students applying for financial aid compared to last year. What that most likely means is that tens of thousands of students now feel college is out of reach due to all the money problems that COVID-19 is causing.