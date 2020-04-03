Teens and Coronavirus:"My life was deeply affected months before the closure of my high school."

We asked teens to share how Coronavirus has affected their daily lives. Michelle Qiao, a student at Leland High School in San Jose, CA, shares her experience.

An electric anticipation snapped between desks - every ounce of attention was focused on the words marching through the loudspeaker. The classroom was on the edge of its seat. Our principal announced: school would close over COVID-19.

Even as lacrosse games and speech tournaments were slashed from my calendar, my life was deeply affected months before the closure of my high school.

The epicenter of COVID-19 was Wu Han. My grandparents live two hours from Wu Han, and because of their age, were both at risk. Under lockdown, they were running out of food. There was no way for me to help my them, or even hug them.

I began dreading their calls. We heard news of a friend with who had a heart attack. When he arrived at the hospital, he was turned away. Told to go home, as they didn’t have room. He passed away. One of my grandmother’s students showed immense courage by volunteering to deliver groceries to people in need. He was infected on one of his trips.