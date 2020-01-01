KQED for Educators
Welcome to the free media literacy teaching and learning hub for educators and students. You’ll find professional development courses, classroom resources and unique tools that allow students to practice critical thinking, media making and civil discourse. Provided by the nonprofit public media station KQED.
Youth Media in the Classroom
Lesson plans and resources aligned to Common Core State Standards (CCSS) that promote youth voice and help middle and high school students learn civic engagement and media literacy skills through critical thinking, civil discourse and media making.
KQED Learn
KQED Learn is a free, flexible platform for middle and high school students to practice civil discourse, media literacy and media-making.Learn More
MindShift
MindShift explores the future of education by highlighting the innovative—and sometimes counterintuitive—ways educators are helping all children succeed.Go to Podcast
Above the Noise
Our award-winning Above the Noise video series, hosted by Myles Bess, investigates controversial topics relevant to middle and high school students’ lives.Learn More
Youth Takeover
Hear student stories on KQED News, The California Report, Forum, Science, The Bay, KQED Newsroom, Bay Curious, and more.Learn More
PBS LearningMedia
Bring the world to your classroom. KQED and PBS have curated FREE standards-aligned videos, interactive, lesson plans and more for teachers.Learn More
Professional Development
KQED offers free online professional learning and certification in making media and teaching media literacy.
PBS Certification
Demonstrate your expertise in teaching PreK-12 students to think critically about their roles as media consumers and creators. PBS and KQED have teamed up to offer a set of free media literacy micro-credentials that provide the pathway to earning certification as a PBS Certified Media Literacy Educator.Learn More
KQED Teach
Created to advance and inspire innovation, KQED Teach offers a collection of hands-on professional learning opportunities all focused on media literacy. Educators—in all roles, subjects and grades—can build skills in photography, podcasting, story-telling and critical media use. These skills support all curriculum areas and help teachers maximize student engagement.Learn More
