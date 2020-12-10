2020 Decimated the Concert Industry—And It Can’t Rebuild Without Government Help

Indeed, The Stud, San Francisco’s oldest LGBTQ+ venue, shuttered in May. And Oakland has lost eclectic concert hall Starline Social Club, punk dive Stork Club, Afro-futurist warehouse venue Spirithaus and The Uptown Nightclub.

“We’re anchor tenants to neighborhoods, economic drivers and employers,” says Casey Lowdermilk, the assistant general manager of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and an organizer with the San Francisco Venue Coalition and NIVA. “Losing venues will have devastating impacts for our community—not only economically, but culturally.”

A Lifeline for Venues?

Even if the intrinsic value of art doesn’t move politicians to act, the live music industry’s financial impact has been a persuasive tool for organizers. By coming together across the United States, the venue owners of NIVA have flexed the live music industry’s collective economic muscle. “We are now seen as a very viable, organized group,” says Mayeri.

“Both sides, Democrats and Republicans, believe that saving arts and culture across the country, saving our stages, is important in the fabric of communities,” he continues, referencing a Chicago study that found that every dollar spent on live entertainment generates $12 for the local economy.

Thanks to NIVA’s awareness campaign in Congress, Mayeri is optimistic that the Save Our Stages Act now has support on both sides of the aisle, and it is included in the Senate’s bipartisan relief bill. But Senate Republicans and Democrats have continued to clash over and further delay the stimulus package, with the legislative session soon coming to an end.

Federal relief is crucial to save venues, but Mayeri also believes California can do more. Even before the pandemic, independent music venues already operated on razor-thin profit margins because of high real estate costs. “The state of California should have a $50- to $100-million fund to support music venues and performing arts theaters,” Mayeri proposes. As of the 2019 fiscal year, California ranks 26th compared to other U.S. states in per capita spending on the arts.

“We have to rebuild—we’ve been decimated,” says longtime artist manager Michelle Campbell, whose clients, like rapper Mahawam, have built up their fan bases by touring independent venues. “We need funding for that, [even] if you have to entice corporations, give them tax write-offs and have them donate to cultural endowment funds. ... There needs be something on all levels—city, state and federal—to rebuild the cultural landscape, because it’s going to be different. Especially when you have these long-term bars and venues that have closed permanently, like Starline, which was our cultural hub. How do we get something like that back? You have to be intentional.”

On the city level, the city of Berkeley, where the UC Theatre is located, had one of the swiftest pandemic responses of any Bay Area municipalities when it comes to the arts. In April, the city began distributing $4.5 million in relief funding among arts nonprofits, small businesses and vulnerable tenants. San Francisco and Oakland have led their own relief effort that have included grants and loans for small businesses, arts nonprofits and individual artists. Additionally, San Francisco has waived payroll taxes and other government expenses for bars and clubs, and created the JAM Permit, which made it easier to book live music in outdoor dining areas and other city-designated Shared Spaces before the region went into its current lockdown.

But as the San Francisco Venue Coalition argues, these efforts, while appreciated, have been insufficient to address the specific needs of music venues. Payroll taxes, for instance, are only a small fraction of a venue’s expenditures, and the JAM Permit is geared towards a restaurant booking a jazz trio or DJ, not a promoter putting on an outdoor concert. The SFVC wants direct financial support instead.

Lowdermilk and the SFVC have given the San Francisco Entertainment Commission a detailed policy proposal that asks for $48 million in funding for independent venues. This would allow the city to cover the operating costs of around 50 venues for 16–18 months of closure with the funds it receives from the federal government’s second stimulus package.

“That will be a one-time payment, and hopefully by next summer we’ll reopen, and hopefully venues will have survived,” Lowdermilk says. “I think there are a lot of opportunities for our city government to help us, and we want to be there to be able to have that economic activity on the return, to help our city recover.”

Without federal help, California’s options are limited

The SFVC’s proposal is currently being considered by the Entertainment Commission, but it would require the approval of Mayor London Breed, whose office told KQED in a statement that without federal funding, the city is stretched beyond its capacity to maintain even its basic services. Acknowledging the hardships small businesses face, a spokesperson for the mayor wrote that the city’s CARES Act funding from the first stimulus package has been spent on the immediate needs of the pandemic, such as testing, quarantine housing, contact tracing, food security and personal protective equipment.

“Without additional financial support from the federal government, cities all across the country, like San Francisco, will need to make budget cuts and hard trade-offs,” the mayor’s office wrote, adding that even basic services, such as the Municipal Transportation Agency, are facing potential layoffs and budget cuts. “San Francisco needs additional federal support in the weeks and months ahead so that we can continue our COVID-19 response [and] support businesses—including entertainment and nightlife venues—and stabilize city services like Muni.”

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the nightlife-heavy Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, says that his office is exploring other funding opportunities for venues, even if federal relief doesn’t come in the near future.