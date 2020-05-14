Newsom's Revised Budget Cancels $6 Billion in Planned Program Expansions

"The good news is ... we enter into this moment in a much better place than we have ever entered into a recession." Newsom said as he unveiled the budget proposal in Sacramento today.

The plan is a first crack at dealing with a $54 billion, two-year deficit the governor's Department of Finance is projecting. The Legislature must pass the 2020-21 budget by June 15 to meet a constitutional deadline, but will likely have to revise it again after income tax revenues are paid in mid-July. The greatest share of state revenue comes from personal income taxes.

While presenting his revised May budget proposal today, Newsom acknowledged the havoc the pandemic has wreaked on the state's finances.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office largely agrees with the Newsom administration's projections. In its Spring Fiscal Outlook Report, the LAO said the state can expect budget deficits until at least the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with shortfalls up to $126 billion in some scenarios. It recommends a combination of approaches to address the budget problem, including tapping reserves, making budget cuts, finding new sources of revenues and shifting costs around .

The state Assembly is already preparing to take quick action. Assembly Budget Committee Chair Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, initially said he had anticipated passing a budget that continues the funding currently in place until tax revenues come in. But in a recent memo, he said the Legislature has to act sooner.

"We cannot afford to delay action and will need to make difficult decisions in the coming month," Ting wrote. "We expect that on June 15, the Assembly will have to make difficult decisions to ensure California’s budget is balanced."

The current budget situation is a dramatic swing from January when Newsom's administration was projecting a $6 billion surplus. The governor was proposing substantial spending on housing and extending Medi-Cal to income eligible undocumented seniors 65 and older. He had proposed increasing state-funded pre-school slots and creating a new Department of Early Childhood Development. Much of that may be put on hold as the state grapples with its new budget reality.

Softening the blow somewhat will be the estimated $16 billion in the state's Budget Stabilization Account, commonly called the "rainy day fund, " which remains untapped. It's unclear whether the state can legally use some of those funds in the current fiscal year which ends June 30.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.