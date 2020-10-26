SF Clubs and Bars Welcome Mayor's Relief Effort, Yet 'Too Little Too Late'

“Our entertainment venues are a large part of the reason people flock to San Francisco and rave about our culture,” said San Francisco Entertainment Commission president, Ben Bleiman. “They are also particularly vulnerable during these times due to their business models. We must do all we can to support these businesses, so that we have places to be able to come together once we’re able to come together again.”

Clubs and bars have now been shuttered for most of the year. The city's nightlife scene has suffered more than many other major local industries since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And hopes for a partial easing of restrictions currently scheduled for mid-November are tentative, to say the least.

Struggling business owners are glad to finally be getting help from the city, but remain doubtful this relief will be enough to see them through.

"I’m excited to see the city doing something, because so far they have done zero to help venues like ourselves," says Dan Strachota, managing partner and talent buyer at the Rickshaw Stop in Hayes Valley. "But I’m uncertain how much this is going to help. Even if they waive all of our fees, there’s still so much money that has to be paid."