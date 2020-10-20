An SF Arts Presenter Sues the City and State to Allow Outdoor Performances

The San Francisco International Arts Festival and artist Nkechi Emeruwa are suing Mayor London Breed and Governor Gavin Newsom to allow an outdoor music, theater and dance performance to go forward despite COVID-19 restrictions, citing the right to free speech under the First Amendment.

The lawsuit comes after months of debate about what kinds of public events should be allowed in the city’s phased reopening process.

Since San Francisco began resuming parts of its economy after its initial COVID-19 shutdown, the organizers of the San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) and other industry leaders, such as the Independent Venue Alliance, have advocated for the city to allow outdoor, socially distanced music and theater performances. They argue that the arts should not be excluded when outdoor dining, political rallies and religious services are allowed; furthermore, artists and arts organizations are struggling financially without robust government aid or a way to generate income.

In September, the city budged and created the Just Add Music permit, which now allows entertainment to take place in its existing Shared Spaces street closures, outdoor dining areas, drive-ins, outdoor fitness classes and farmers markets. But it still doesn’t allow for standalone concerts or performances.

The permit provides a pathway for arts presenters to throw ticketed performances only if they meet the city’s requirements for these other types of outdoor gatherings, and there are numerous, often confusing restrictions. For instance, an outdoor gathering can have six people if food is served and 12 if it isn’t, but religious or political gatherings of up to 200 people are allowed. And on Nov. 3, restaurants will be able to offer indoor service at 50% capacity or up to 200 people.