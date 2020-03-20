Slim's, Storied SF Nightclub, Closes Permanently After 30 Years

Venues all over California are closed right now due to the state's shelter-in-place ordinance, but one San Francisco institution will stay that way permanently. Boz Scaggs, the owner of Slim's, revealed today that the storied San Francisco nightclub will not reopen after over 30 years in business.

"Slim's had its day," Scaggs told the San Francisco Chronicle, explaining that plans to close had been in the works since last year.

"It was a long-term decision based on things that had nothing to do with the current situation," he added.

Slim's opened in 1988 as a juke joint that focused on R&B, jazz and blues, and quickly became one of San Francisco's most famous clubs with an ever-evolving repertoire of genres. Sun Ra, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Radiohead, Prince and Snoop Dogg were just some of the greats who performed there, and the mid-sized venue became known as an intimate setting where fans could catch touring acts and up-and-coming local bands alike.

An era ended at the club when longtime manager Dawn Holliday retired in 2017. In 2018, promotions giant Goldenvoice, which presents Coachella, took control of booking at Slim's as well as at sister venue the Great American Music Hall, laying off some longtime staff.

Scaggs told the Chronicle that the Great American Music Hall will remain open, where Slim's staff will have jobs once the shelter-in-place order is lifted.