A ‘Haunted Mansion’ Once Stood Directly Under Sutro Tower

KGO agreed to terms in its real estate contract that forbade the company from altering the mansion’s exterior or cutting down trees on the property's five acres, unless it was absolutely necessary. The TV station even agreed to have no more than 25 people on the land at any given time. In the channel’s earliest days, that was doable — it broadcast for only 12 hours per week. (Within a year, that amount had increased to 35 hours.)

Inside the house, the former library acted as a rehearsal studio. The mansion’s ballroom hosted variety shows. Its great hall was used as an “auxiliary studio for live telecasts.” The lounges were remodeled for office use, and the bedrooms were locked up altogether. It didn’t take long for Sutro’s former house to get a creepy reputation. KGO-TV staff members nicknamed it “the haunted mansion” and complained about working in such strange environs.

In a 1977 Berkeley Gazette column, a former employee named George Tashman recalled:

I did some telecasting for KGO-TV at the time, and driving up the curving, tortuous road to the mansion — which resembled nothing so much as Castle Dracula — was a dreadful job. But coming out after a broadcast, and finding the entire road socked in by fog made driving down a two-man operation: one to drive and one to stand next to the left fender and walk on the white line for guidance.

Still, local people and media held a fascination with the mansion. “Imagination could have a splendid time making [the house] an eerie background for thrills and excitement,” the Oakland Tribune reported in 1969. “Especially on a dark night with the wind whipping the tall eucalyptus trees and the fog curling up the hill to blot out the lights below.” The newspaper described the property as “brooding and baffling.”

KGO-TV endured only four years — between 1949 and 1953 — of filming and broadcasting in the mansion. At that time, the studios temporarily moved to Taylor Street, before arriving in 1954 at their new headquarters at 277 Golden Gate Ave. Only KGO-TV’s trusty engineers remained behind at the house.

By the end of the ’60s, the city had decided the mysterious old mansion had to go. Arguments, hearings and legal battles about how and where to build a better transmitter and higher tower for the Bay Area’s television stations had been dragging on since 1956. The Federal Aviation Agency objected to Mount San Bruno as a location because of its close proximity to the airport, so Mount Sutro became the chosen place. The new $4 million tower was intended to eliminate the frequency with which Bay Area television viewers needed to adjust their TV antennas.