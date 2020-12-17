2020: The Year Small Pleasures Finally Eclipsed Celebrity Culture

That was exacerbated by celebrities telling us how to handle the pandemic from the comforts of their mansions, their hot tubs, their meditation retreats, and their first-class seats on airplanes. By the time a group of overwrought white actors declared in June—in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd—that they were taking responsibility for turning blind eyes to racial injustice, the public greeted it by collectively rolling theirs. Hell, by the end of 2020, even Ellen DeGeneres—previously one of America’s most beloved TV hosts—was persona non grata, after allegations of her toxic workplace emerged.

In my the role as a pop culture journalist this year, the shift has been palpable. By the end of spring, it was abundantly clear that KQED Arts & Culture readers were suddenly more interested in hearing about jigsaw puzzles and escaped goats than about Harry and Meghan. (I knew I was really in trouble after a story about Dolly Parton flopped.) My job, almost overnight, became about self-care and self-contained pastimes that were firmly outside of the realms of the rich and the famous. The upper crust, it seemed, had been rendered largely irrelevant, almost overnight.

The public’s relationship with celebrities was further disconnected after the entertainment industry all but ground to a halt. Concert tours were delayed indefinitely, a shocking number of movie releases were postponed until 2021, and TV shows either stopped dead in their tracks, or were forced to come up with complicated production solutions. (Oddly, this actually worked to benefit viewers in some cases. The Great British Baking Show’s quarantined contestants were closer than ever, for one. And in lieu of making Season 2, HBO’s Euphoria aired a two-person, one-hour special in December that should be remembered as one of the most thought-provoking hours of television ... well, ever.)

Another factor influencing our level of interest in famous people was a sudden drop in commuting time across the nation. According to Stanford University economist Nicholas Bloom, since March, almost twice as many employees are working from home than those at workplaces. The non-commuters are now 42% of America’s labor force. Without mundane journeys to fill with distractions, workers are less in need of frivolous celebrity tidbits.