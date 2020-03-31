Dolly Parton Wants to Read Us Bedtime Stories, So Everything is Fine Now

Dolly Parton once said: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

Now Dolly—apparently conscious of the monsoon-level shitstorm we find ourselves in—has figured out how to be a rainbow for the whole world. She's going to read us bedtime stories on the internet.

Dolly Parton has been a champion of children's literature ever since she founded the Imagination Library in 1995. Since that time, the organization has sent over 133 million books to kids in five different countries, entirely free of charge.

Starting on April 2, she'll be reading a book from the library every week for 10 weeks. Tune in via YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter this Thursday at 4pm for The Little Engine That Could. (NB: It is perfectly acceptable to watch these videos whether you have kids or not. Dolly is incredibly soothing in times of woe, regardless of age.)