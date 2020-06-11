Anti-Racism Celeb PSA ‘I Take Responsibility’ is the New ‘Imagine’

Remember back in March when Wonder Woman got a pile of celebrities together to fix COVID-19 by singing “Imagine”? And it was impossible to imagine anything more cringeworthy? Well, hang onto your pants everyone, because an even more insufferable celebrity montage just came along.

It’s the I Take Responsibility pledge, and it looks like this:

That's right! Having not learned any lessons from the public annihilation of “Imagine” on Twitter, celebrities I thought were cool yesterday are now getting together to solve racism by dramatically reading words off cue cards. (We can see your eyes moving, Debra Messing and Stanley Tucci!)

I had hoped that Sarah Paulson, Justin Theroux, Kristen Bell and Julianne Moore were far too sensible and self-aware to indulge in this kind of performative nonsense, but here we are.