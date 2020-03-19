'Imagine' and All the Other Ways Celebrities Are Making Lockdown Worse

Sadly, "Imagine" is not the only time this week that celebrities trying to be useful in the age of coronavirus has made us want to smash something. Inside our homes. Where we do everything now.

Vanessa Hudgens got things off to a raging start when she hit Instagram live to say that quarantine was “a bunch of bullshit," and "It's a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I'm like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?" (She apologized the next day, but like, whatever.)

On top of that massive blunder, we've had Britney telling us it's important to "stay with people"(!) and offering up a yoga pose a day “for inspiration for men and children and women around the world."