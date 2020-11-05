The Internet is Very Worried About MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki

Last week, pretty much every journalist in the country attended at least one Zoom meeting to strategize how best to survive this most prolonged of election weeks. Unbeknownst to us at that time, on the other side of the country, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki was probably in the middle of a Rocky-esque training montage. There’s simply no other explanation for the national political correspondent’s on-screen stamina in the face of the nail-biting (and much slower than usual) election results.

Viewers knew he had a tough job ahead of him on election day: