The Viral Fleetwood Mac Challenge Guy Just Got $10,000 in Donations

Then, finally—finally!—Nathan Apodaca's story emerged. What glorious event was it that inspired this Idaho Falls resident to make such a serene, carefree clip? Well, Apodaca was on his way to work at a potato factory. From his brother's house, which he lives outside of, in an RV with no running water. And his car had broken down on the way because it has a faulty battery. And, because he only had 15 minutes to get to work on time, he had to jump on his longboard to get there. The TikTok clip? Just a spur-of-the-moment decision to make the journey more fun.