George Floyd, Anti-Racism and Protests Against Police Violence Echo Globally

Thousands of people took to the streets around the world to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and express thoughts on racism and injustice in their own cities and communities.

George Floyd’s death has struck a chord with minorities protesting discrimination — including demonstrators in cities from the Bay Area to England, Senegal, South Korea, and Hong Kong — just to name a few. Here are a few highlights.

Please note: This is not a comprehensive list, and due to the structural inequities of the global media system it may overly emphasize voices from the Global North.

Bristol & London:

Protesters in the English port of Bristol vented their anger at the country’s colonial history by toppling a statue of a 17th-century slave trader.

Demonstrators attached ropes to a statue of Edward Colston before pulling it down to cheers and roars of approval from the crowd.