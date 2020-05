Goats in San Jose got to live out everyone’s shelter-in-place fantasies last night after getting together in a massive group and going out to a bunch of places they’re not supposed to go.

The herd of 200 broke a fence and gallivanted through the streets of the East Foothills neighborhood until a rancher could contain them again.

The goat party was witnessed by Terry Roelands and his son Zach, who live near the hill the goats currently reside on. Zach caught some of the chaos on tape: