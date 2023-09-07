Why the Future of San José's Flea Market Could Be an Abandoned Landfill

Over the ensuing decades, the land was imagined as a future golf course, a methane power plant and a recreational sports complex, none of which panned out. It sits mostly vacant now, apart from the flare stacks burning off methane — and several roosters being raised for cockfighting that city inspectors stumbled across last year.

The land still holds value: A 2008 city estimate pegged the site’s worth at up to $57 million. It sits along Capitol Expressway and is less than two miles from Highway 101. The size of the site would allow vendors to relocate together, and potentially recreate the cross-pollination of shoppers that takes place at La Pulga. By contrast, the future market space envisioned for the current flea market site (if the current owners find a willing developer) would only have room for some vendors.

“Retail is most successful when there is a critical mass of compatible retailers located in the same place,” consultants write in the alternative site presentation to the advisory group. “A smaller market could still succeed, but would need to offer something special or different to attract shoppers and generate sufficient revenue for vendors to make a profit.”

The methane releases at the Singleton site are unlikely to pose a threat to merchants and shoppers in an open-air market, said Gabriel Filippelli, executive director of the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute. The flaring is a method of managing the gas releases that occur as bacteria consume the materials in the landfill over time.

“In general, this kind of reuse — reusing the surface of the landfill for another activity — is viable, and it’s done in a lot of other places, and it can be safe,” said Filippelli, who reviewed the city’s quarterly inspection reports for KQED.

A top concern for developing the site, Filippelli added, is ensuring the landfill’s structural integrity in case of an earthquake.

“You always have to remember that you are sitting on a pile of material that has a potential to release toxins,” he said. “So, you have to keep monitoring it, you have to keep checking it, and of course, if there’s any seismic disruption or digging or trenching, you have to pay extra special care.”

The alternative site analysis lays out additional concerns: a long public process for development, regulatory hurdles and “significant site work.”

“There’s a heck of a lot to think about if this site could be made to be a home for the vendors,” said Klein, with the city’s Economic Development and Cultural Affairs department, in June.

The city will also need to convince residents near the Singleton landfill that the flea market would be a positive addition to the Seven Trees neighborhood.