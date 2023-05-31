San José’s Flea Market, La Pulga, Has New Vendor Group Voicing Its Future

“We have no intention of closing right now,” said Patrick DeTar, a representative of the Bumb family, and the only non-vendor in the advisory group.

Adding to the uncertainty is the region’s diminished commercial real estate market, which could push development — and the eventual eviction notices — years into the future.

“The big challenge is this feeling that at any time it could be one year away, and that creates a sense of urgency that may not be needed, but certainly is understandable,” said San José City Councilmember David Cohen, whose district includes the flea market site.

Cohen said the advisory committee will have to balance a desire for a deliberative process — one that weighs the varied concerns of the vendor community — with the time-sensitive need to have a plan ready to go when the Bumb family begins issuing eviction notices.

Cohen added that he was excited to be “putting the future of the flea market in the hands of the vendors.” But some attendees at the meeting voiced a desire for the city to do more to ease the transition for vendors. Top of mind was the need for city staff to help disseminate information, because members of the advisory group said they are often too busy at their own stands to canvass the market and provide vendors updates about the task force’s work.

Alex Ortega, whose family has sold fruit cups and agua fresca for decades, said the city should go further, and follow through on promises to find a new location that can replicate the market’s current size. Ortega said the planned 5-acre market will lose the cross-pollination that occurs when customers seeking a wide variety of goods come to the sprawling lot.