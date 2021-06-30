San Jose Approves Plan to Radically Transform Flea Market Site

"We have also agreed to offer six-month rent agreements to any existing vendor who wants to opt in," Schoennauer said in his statement.

These guarantees strike a different tone from what Schoennauer said last week, when he warned wavering city officials that any delay in the vote would force property owners to revert to an earlier development plan that did not include any space for vendors.

Despite the threat, council members approved a continuance, which ended up delaying the vote by a week to allow for further negotiations.

"We were extremely afraid that being the 98% of the way there, we would potentially lose that agreement with those extra six days," said Lam Nguyen, a spokesman for Councilmember David Cohen, who represents District 3, where La Pulga is located. "We at least, didn't feel at the moment that the 2% was worth it."

With little time left to spare, the owners agreed to restart negotiations with the BFVA and several city officials, including Cohen, who by the end of the week had ironed out the details for a new deal.

In addition to the $5 million allowance, the agreement guarantees that vendors can stay where they are for three years, before construction begins. The deal also establishes an advisory committee made up of vendors, city officials and the property owners, to manage the $5 million-transition fund and provide guidance on the design of the new 5-acre market site.

However, the agreement still requires for the flea market to make way for the proposed development, dubbed the Berryessa BART Urban Village, which includes 3 million square feet of office and retail space, and some 3,400 housing units.

City officials recognize that this plan will transform forever what is now considered an emblematic South Bay space.

"Everybody has memories in La Pulga," said Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco, who worked with the vendors during the negotiations and ultimately voted in favor of Tuesday's plan. "No matter how we change it, it's going to be painful."

The concessions granted by the ownership of La Pulga give Carrasco hope that the vendors will have significant input into the future design and governance of the new urban market site.

"We were able to get some these things across the finish line, not exactly everything that we wanted but it at least is a beginning," she said.

For many vendors, some of who have spent decades working at the flea market, this moment is a bittersweet one.