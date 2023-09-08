Encore Broadcast: W. Kamau Bell’s Family Explores The Mixed-Race Experience

This week we reprise one of our favorites in our eight-part series featuring the stories of mixed-race Californians: A conversation with W. Kamau Bell and Melissa Hudson Bell. Kamau Bell has centered conversations about race in much of his work as a comedian, author and TV host. But when Kamau, who’s Black, and his wife Melissa, who’s white, had kids, they knew their experiences around race would be much different than their daughters.

The Bells set out to make a film that centers the lives of other mixed-race kids like them. In a conversation with hosts Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos, the Bells open up about how they talk about race in their own family and the conversations they hope their film, “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed” sparks in living rooms across the country.