‘1,000% Me’: How W. Kamau Bell’s Family Explored the Mixed-Race Experience in New Film

It was a long process, she said, to both “navigate the obligation that I still felt to my family,” and to Kamau.

“How do I incorporate this person who means so much to me into that? And how can I honor his experiences and make sure that he is supported and respected without, you know, abandoning my family or creating some sort of big scene?” she said. “So it was a lot and it was a long, long process.”

The Bells have since married and had three daughters — kids who are featured alongside a number of other mixed-race young people in the couple’s new HBO documentary, 1,000% Me: Growing Up Mixed.

Like much of this California Report Magazine series, Mixed: Stories of Mixed-Race Californians, the film is both a celebration of being multiracial and a look at its challenges.

Both Bell and Hudson Bell said in a recent interview that they knew raising kids who didn’t look entirely like either of them would pose challenges — and they started having conversations about raising mixed kids early on.

But they didn’t know how much kids can also act as healing agents — starting with their oldest daughter, Sami, whose birth changed Hudson Bell’s grandfather’s entire affect toward their small family.

“There was something about the presence of this child and a sort of recognition of the continuation of his family line through this child. And, you know, these weren’t conversations that we ever got to have with him directly,” she said. “But I would say certainly his affect towards Kamau, his understanding of our relationship and sort of respect for us as parents, changed.”

By the end, said Bell, “We were buddies.”

Bell has centered conversations about race in pretty much all his work as a comedian, author and TV host. But kids are rarely asked to weigh in on the question. So he and Hudson Bell — a dancer, choreographer and teacher — chose to center mixed-race kids in their new film.

On having mixed kids

Kamau: You start talking about kids and you’re like, Well, what are they going to look like? And we don’t know. If you’re Black in America, there’s already a certain level of mixture, especially if you’ve had family that goes back to the days of enslavement. Every Black person in America goes to a family reunion with some super-light-skinned Black people.

So for me I was more aware of the fact that we have no idea what these kids are going to look like. DNA is a weird thing. Also, if we have multiple kids, that doesn’t mean they’re all going to look the same. And then there is a sense of, “Will the kids look like me? Will I be able to see myself in my kids?” We talked about that stuff a lot.

On raising kids who look different from you

Melissa: (I remember) the moment when I felt, for the first time concretely, the separation of Sami’s experience from mine as a white person. You know, you’re so close to these kids, you know them in and out.

There were folks coming to Berkeley from the alt-right and they were protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. And we lived in downtown Berkeley at the time. So these protests were going down the street that we could see out our bedroom window. And the helicopters were zooming overhead all the time and we felt compelled to action. And we wanted the kids to feel empowered and to understand what was going on. So we went to a teach-in specifically designed for children.