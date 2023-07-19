SF Marathon 2023: Routes, Road Closures and How to Watch This Weekend

This weekend get ready to feel the ‘runner’s high’, because the 2023 San Francisco Marathon is almost here.

The city’s roads will adjust to accommodate thousands of runners, meaning it can be tricky to get around if you are a pedestrian or driver in San Francisco. Keep reading for the 2023 SF Marathon route, which roads will be closed and where to find bus updates. We’ll also give an overview of the events, if you are feeling spontaneous and athletic and want to join in the big challenge a few days before it starts.

What is the SF Marathon route, and when are the races?

The 26.2-mile main event — the full SF Marathon — is on Sunday, July 23. The full marathon starts at 5:15 a.m. Pacific Time on Embarcadero Street at Mission Street, and finishes on Embarcadero Street at Folsom Street.

There are several other races taking place both Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, including half marathons, 10K races and 5K races, as well as a family-friendly run and a dog-friendly race. And if that’s not enough, you can run an ultramarathon this weekend in San Francisco too. Jump to more information about the races taking place around the SF Marathon this weekend and how to register.

What will the weather be like in San Francisco this weekend for the marathon?

Check the weather forecast again before you head out, but the National Weather Service predicts a sunny high of 74 degrees in San Francisco on Saturday and a 70 degrees on Sunday.

Whether you’re planning to participate in a race or just spectate, be sure to drink plenty of water well before going out. You can also be strategic about how to combat heat by cooling your body’s pulse points such as your neck, inside your elbows, and behind your knees. It can bring quick relief. KQED has a thorough guide on how to stay safe during a heat wave.

The full marathon has 14 hydration stations, which include water, GU electrolytes, refill stations, medical assistance, and toilets. You can check out the locations on the SF marathon route map (PDF). The SF Marathon encourages runners to bring refillable water bottles that are 50 gallons or less.

Can I defer my SF marathon registration until next year?

In the marathon but not feeling up to the task this weekend?

You can defer your registration to next year and save your money by updating your details on the SF Marathon website.

But hurry, today — July 19 — is your last chance to do so.

I want to run in the SF Marathon or one of the other races. What do I need to know?

Feeling motivated all of a sudden? You can still register for one of the SF Marathon races online. The cost of attending ranges from $322 for the big marathon to $87 for the smaller events.

The Full Marathon (Sunday) is 26.2 miles with a six-hour time limit. It starts at 5:15 a.m. from Embarcadero at Mission to Embarcadero at Folsom

is 26.2 miles with a six-hour time limit. It starts at 5:15 a.m. from Embarcadero at Mission to Embarcadero at Folsom The Bridge Half Marathon (Sunday) is the one where you get to run the Golden Gate Bridge. It is 13.1 miles with a three-hour time limit. It starts at 6:30 a.m. from Presidio (adjacent to Crissy Field Sports Basement) to Golden Gate Park, on JFK at the Rose Garden

is the one where you get to run the Golden Gate Bridge. It is 13.1 miles with a three-hour time limit. It starts at 6:30 a.m. from Presidio (adjacent to Crissy Field Sports Basement) to Golden Gate Park, on JFK at the Rose Garden The City Half Marathon (Sunday) is the race where you get to run through the neighborhoods. It is 13.1 miles with a 3.5-hour time limit. It starts at 8:15 a.m. from Presidio, 610 Old Mason Street to Embarcadero at Folsom.

is the race where you get to run through the neighborhoods. It is 13.1 miles with a 3.5-hour time limit. It starts at 8:15 a.m. from Presidio, 610 Old Mason Street to Embarcadero at Folsom. The Alexi Pappas SFM 10K (Sunday) is named after the Olympian, and runs alongside Fisherman’s Wharf. It is 6.2 miles, and starts at 7 a.m. from The Embarcadero near Mission St. to the Embarcadero near Market Street.

Some more race options: There are two 5K runs on different days.

The Saturday 5K race allows your dog to run with you on the waterfront. It starts at 7 a.m. and is at Crissy Field Stadium. It is a 3.1-mile course and you have an hour.

There’s another 5K run on Sunday down Embarcadero, at which dogs are also allowed. It starts at 7:50 a.m. and it is a 3.1-mile course and you have an hour.

If all this is sounding a little too relaxed, you can also do the marathon on both Saturday and Sunday as an ultramarathon.

Looking for something more family-friendly and chill? There is the Lollipop Family 1K race on Saturday, which is a little under a mile. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and is at Sports Basement, Presidio, near the water. There is free parking on the East Beach lot. It’s $27 to register.

If you can’t make it to San Francisco, there is a way to join the race virtually by registering on the SF Marathon’s app. It is about $30 to join, and you’ll need to download the SF Marathon tracking app to follow your progress.

You can get all of the results and photos on the SF Marathon website after the end of the race.

How can I cheer the SF Marathon runners on?

Are you a good friend cheering on a runner? Make sure you know which race they are running in — after all, there are six of them. Look at the above section to check out the times and routes.

You can also track a runner’s progress using the SF Marathon app, using a bib number.

If you are driving to the marathon event, you can use SpotHero to get a parking pass.

Read the SF Marathon’s tips for being a spectator this weekend.

What routes within San Francisco will be closed to cars and public transit?

There will be no changes to BART routes this weekend, said Bay Area Rapid Transit media relations to KQED in an email. However, if you are trying to get to the race for the full marathon’s 5:15 a.m. start time on Sunday, BART service does not start early enough to get you there. Instead, the SF Marathon will have shuttles from six BART stations to get you to the starter’s line.

The SF Marathon website has a breakdown of which city streets will be closed for races at what time, along with some recommended detours. Vehicle traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge, which is on the route, will remain open in both directions throughout the marathon.

A lot of SF Muni lines will be rerouted due to marathon weekend events. Check the SFMTA website for a comprehensive list of rerouted services — SFMTA say the full list of route changes and road closures in San Francisco this weekend for the SF Marathon and other races will be posted to SFMTA’s website soon this week.

Working out closures and timings isn’t super simple, and the SFMTA encourages people to call 311 with any questions about transit.