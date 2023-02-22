When Can I Get a Second Bivalent COVID Booster? Here's What We Know Right Now

To be up-to-date on COVID vaccinations, a person must have completed their primary vaccine series and received the most recently recommended booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Find where to get a COVID bivalent booster near you.

The updated bivalent booster, which comes as a single dose, protects against both the original virus strain and the omicron variants that have emerged and remain dominant. Federal health agencies authorized the updated booster for people ages 12 and older in September and for anyone over 6 months in December.

Who needs an earlier bivalent booster?

State health officials told KQED that there are no additional booster recommendations at this time, but they will update statewide guidance in the future based on changes or further information from the Food and Drug Administration and CDC.

But, Chin-Hong added, "There are a lot of caveats, meaning that maybe some immunocompromised individuals are older and may need a booster more frequently."

People who are immunocompromised or who have recently had procedures that could disrupt their immune system should ask their doctor about additional bivalent booster shots and whether that’s something they could benefit from, Chin-Hong said.

Chin-Hong said that he’s more concerned about low uptake for the bivalent booster overall, rather than additional doses in people who are up to date with their shots.

Just 38% of San Franciscans have received the bivalent booster, compared with 86% who completed the initial series, according to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Across California, around a quarter of residents have received the bivalent booster and 61% got the initial vaccine.

That’s concerning, Chin-Hong said, because the majority of people who are testing positive for COVID in hospitals today are either not vaccinated or not up to date on their vaccines.

"More than 70% of the people being hospitalized right now haven't gotten a single booster, and the rest are unvaccinated," Chin-Hong said. "The vast majority of vaccinated people haven't even gotten a booster. So that's really the focus."

Local health departments are encouraging everyone to get the bivalent COVID booster if they have not yet already.

Your immunity and booster timing

Immunity provided by a booster typically starts to wear off about five or six months after the jab.

But the immune system doesn’t start from scratch when a vaccine’s immunity begins to wane.

The vaccine provides a blueprint to the body’s cells for how to protect against COVID, Chin-Hong explained — and a booster shot acts as a "reminder" to the immune system. For the majority of people who have been infected with COVID already, that experience provides them with a layer of immunity also.

"The more times your system gets reminded, the longer immunity lasts," said Chin-Hong. "That, to me, is a victory — because as an infectious disease doctor, I'm more concerned that people don’t come into the hospital, are not put in the ICU and do not die."

In January, an FDA committee met to discuss simplifying the COVID vaccine schedule to a single annual dose for most people.

Under that approach, most people would be advised to get the latest version of the vaccine annually, likely in the fall or winter, similar to the flu vaccine. And also like with the flu vaccine, drug manufacturers would update the annual shot to match the dominant variant that year — like the latest bivalent COVID booster was updated to target both the original coronavirus strain and the dominant omicron variants.