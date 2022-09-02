Where Can I Find a New COVID Booster Shot Near Me? 

New Moderna and Pfizer booster shots of the reformulated COVID-19 vaccine are now available, following a review process from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The updated shots, called bivalent vaccines, target both the original strain of the coronavirus and the widespread BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants that have largely evaded previous boosters.

These new omicron booster shots "can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

"If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it", said Dr. Walensky.

Keep reading for what you need to know about the new COVID booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. And remember, whichever shot you get, all COVID vaccinations are free, with or without health insurance.

You also will not be asked about your immigration status or be required to show any proof of citizenship. Getting a COVID vaccine does not make you a public charge and won't affect any current or future green card applications.

Remember too: if you work in California for an employer with 26 or more staff, you are eligible for up to 80 hours of COVID-related paid sick leave. This includes time off to get your updated COVID booster or to recover from any side effects — or to take a family member to get their new COVID booster, or care for them while they recover. At present, this paid sick leave is set to expire on September 30. Read more about California's paid COVID-related leave.

Who can get a new omicron COVID booster?

Anyone age 12 and up who got their last COVID vaccine shot at least two months ago — whether that was their primary vaccination series or their last booster shot — can now get an updated COVID booster.

The new Pfizer booster is available to people age 12 and older. who have had their primary vaccination series. The new Moderna booster is available to people age 18 and older who have had their primary series.

NPR reports that many vaccine experts are advising people wait at least four months since either their last shot or their last COVID infection in order for the boosters to be most effective. And, of course, with all matters relating to your health, it's best to speak directly to your health care provider about the best options available to you.

Can I "mix and match" COVID vaccines for my booster shot?

Yes! You can "mix and match" brands, regardless of whether you originally got Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots for your primary vaccine series or your booster(s) after that.

So, for instance, someone who originally got the Moderna vaccine can now get a new booster from either Moderna or Pfizer — and vice versa.

Where can I find a new Pfizer or Moderna booster shot?

Don't assume you'll be proactively contacted about getting the new COVID-19 booster.

Remember that a certain location may only be offering a certain type of new booster, whether that's Moderna or Pfizer. So be sure that the location you're walking into or making an appointment for offers the type of vaccine you need or want, particularly if you're under 18 years old (and you can only get the Pfizer one). Read more about "mixing and matching" COVID vaccines boosters.

Also make sure the appointment you schedule for your new booster is at least two months after your last COVID vaccine shot, or your last COVID infection. When you're making an appointment for a booster shot, you'll likely be asked for the date of your last COVID vaccine dose or booster dose to ensure you're not getting your shot too soon.

1. Find a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot through a local pharmacy.

Pharmacies are the first place these new booster shots will become available, and several pharmacy chains are already offering online appointments for them. Some also offer walk-in appointments with no pre-scheduling required.

2. Find a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot through My Turn.

My Turn is the state's site for Californians to schedule vaccination appointments, as supplies allow. You can also try to find walk-in appointments through My Turn.

Keep in mind it may take a few days for appointments for these new booster shots to become available on My Turn. If you're not seeing any availability yet, and you don't want to wait, consider making an appointment at a pharmacy instead.

If you do visit the My Turn page, select "Make an Appointment." My Turn will ask you for your information, and the ZIP code or location you'd like to use to search for vaccine appointments. You can give your home location, or you can input other locations to see which sites might be available farther away.

You don't necessarily need to be a resident or a worker in the particular county where your preferred vaccination site is located, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), which manages My Turn. So don't worry if the site suggests appointments in a different county.