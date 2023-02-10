Chumash Tribe ‘Reunites the Rock;’ Social Justice Sewing Academy's Push to Make Craft More Inclusive

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

The nearly 600-ft. volcanic rock poking out of Morro Bay is a Central Coast landmark, known to most as Morro Rock. But two Native American tribes indigenous to this area call it something else: Le’samo by the Salinan, and Lisamu’ by the Chumash. For 80 years, starting in 1889, the Army Corps of Engineers quarried the rock and used it to build infrastructure throughout San Luis Obispo County. The desecration of their sacred site has long been a wound for the Salinan and Chumash peoples. After more than a hundred years, the Corps is returning pieces of the sacred rock to the tribes. KCBX’s Benjamin Purper takes us to a ‘Reunite the Rock’ ceremony, where Chumash members returned stones to their source, one step towards healing.

The Social Justice Sewing Academy: Crafting for Community and Social Change

Amanda Stupi profiles Sara Trail, the founder of the Social Justice Sewing Academy. As a kid Trail was a quilting marvel. She started sewing at age four and published a book on sewing when she was 14. Her work mostly focused on mastering traditional and difficult quilting techniques until Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012. Moved by his murder, she started to view quilting and textiles as an avenue of emotional expression, social change and community building. But others in the sewing world haven’t always been welcoming to her ideas.

‘Light the Beam’: Sacramento’s City-Wide Rallying Cry

In Sacramento, a beam of light is bringing people together. It all has to do with long suffering basketball fans who feel like they finally have a reason to celebrate. Bianca Taylor has the story of how the Sacramento Kings are exceeding expectations this season.