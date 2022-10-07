Election 2022: How to Fill Out Your California Ballot — and How to Correct a Mistake

Yes, we know that, for many of you, it feels like you've voted a lot in the last year.

And now, another election season is upon us: the 2022 midterms.

If you're a registered California voter, your ballot is on its way — if it hasn't already arrived. But what if you're unsure of how to fill it out according to how you want to vote? Or if you've made a mistake?

Read on to learn how to fill out your ballot, how important your signature is, and your options if you need to start again with a fresh ballot.

First of all: Am I registered to vote?

The official deadline to register online to vote is Monday, October 24.

So if you're unsure whether you're already registered to vote or can't remember which party preference you already have, check your voter registration details ASAP.

Remember, if you've changed your name or the political party choice you previously registered to vote with, you'll need to reregister.

Making sure you're registered — and to the right address — is crucial for getting your ballot on time. Read more about how to make sure you receive your ballot, and what to do if your ballot hasn't arrived.

And if you miss the deadline to register, don't panic: After October 24, you can still complete the same-day voter registration process (also known as "conditional voting") and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.

What's on my 2022 midterm elections ballot?

Depending on which county you live in, your California ballot will present you with a mix of races to vote on.

Use the links below to jump straight to our information on that particular race or county, or browse the KQED Voter Guide.

Your ballot will ask you to cast your vote on:

Statewide offices

Governor

U.S. senator

Attorney general

Controller

Lieutenant governor

Secretary of state

Treasurer

Insurance commissioner

Member of State Board of Equalization

State superintendent of public instruction

Statewide propositions

Local measures and races for your Bay Area county

For a complete list of everything that will be on your ballot this year, input your address into the KQED/Voter's Edge site and get a full rundown of all the races you'll be voting on.

How do I return my ballot when I've completed it?

Ballots can be returned through the Postal Service (the return postage is already paid) or dropped off at a voting location or in a ballot drop box.

Keep in mind that the Postal Service must postmark your ballot envelope by the end of Election Day for your vote to count — and the last collection at many mailboxes is 5 p.m. If it's getting late in the day on November 8, you might consider using a county drop box instead of a USPS mailbox.

Do I have to vote by mail?

No. Just as in the 2020 general election, if you're registered to vote, you'll be receiving a mail-in ballot by default for the 2022 midterms, without requesting it (as you had to in previous years). But voting by mail is still just one option that's open to you.

You can still vote in person, either at an early voting location before Election Day or on Election Day (November 8) itself. Early voting locations will open starting October 10.

How do I fix a mistake on my ballot?

It's important to note that each county is slightly different on how they'd prefer for you to address a mistake on your ballot, and will often provide specific details about corrections on the ballot itself. If you have a specific question about your ballot that isn't answered here, you can always contact your local registrar of voters for advice and instructions.

What if I have problems with my signature?

When you're done filling out your ballot, you must sign the envelope. But two big mistakes people make with their signatures are:

Forgetting to sign their ballot entirely.

Making a signature that doesn't match the signature they made when they registered to vote.

Why wouldn't your signature match the one on file? If you registered to vote at a young age, maybe your signature has changed over time. Or perhaps you registered to vote at the DMV and provided your signature on a screen with a stylus, which doesn't quite replicate how you'd make your signature with a pen on paper.

If you registered this way, one simple way to avoid any signature problems is to take a quick glance at the signature that's on your driver's license or state ID — because that's the one you want your ballot signature to match.

Even if you didn't register at the DMV, that signature on your most recent license or state ID is still very likely the one to emulate. That's because when you register to vote online, your county elections office electronically requests a copy of the signature the DMV currently has for you, and this information is regularly updated.

To further set your mind at rest, know that California isn't an "exact match" state, and doesn't demand voters' signatures 100% replicate the signature that's on file.

What if I just don't know my 'correct' signature I'm registered to vote with?

If you're really worried about the signature on your envelope not matching the signature you're registered to vote with, there are two good solutions.

One: If it's on or before October 24, you can reregister to vote with your current signature, to be sure that the state now has your most recent one on file. If you are reregistering after October 24, you'd need to complete the same-day voter registration process (also known as "conditional voting") and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.

In 2021, Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation, told us there's another solution if you're worried about your signature: Go vote in person, if you're able.

That's because the signature goes only on your ballot's envelope — and if you're voting in person, there's no envelope, because that ballot then goes straight into the ballot box without needing that envelope at all.

"So if you want that satisfaction of seeing your ballot drop in the box and know that it's not going to get held up because of some signature issue, you can go and vote in person," said Alexander.

I already mailed my ballot but now I'm paranoid about my signature. What if I messed it up?

Rest assured: There's a whole system in place to help you correct your mistake.

If your county's election office detects a signature mismatch on your ballot, they'll reach out to you via mail to verify and work with you to correct it, so that your ballot can be counted after all. It's called "curing" a ballot.

This system is also applied when it looks like a member of a voter's family might have signed their ballot, instead of the voter. This happens a surprising amount, when one household has several voters who all receive a ballot in the mail.

One way to get peace of mind: Sign up to track your ballot, and you'll find out about any issues with your ballot or your signature quickly.

I made a mistake on my ballot. How do I fix it?

First, don't panic. People make mistakes on ballots and find good ways to correct them.

Counties give different directions to voters about what to do if they make a mistake (remember: Read the instructions!) but you can usually simply "X" out the choice you didn't intend.

The job of county elections officials — once they've verified your signature — is to make sure your ballot can be read correctly. If that means that your corrections on your ballot have resulted in readability issues, officials working in teams of two will actually remake it for you according to the intent you've signaled with your corrections.

Some counties, like Alameda, ask that you actually contact them first if you make a serious mistake — including voting for the wrong candidate — so they can send you a replacement ballot. So, wherever you live, it's a good idea to check with your local elections office first to see what they recommend if you made a mistake.

And remember, there's always this option ...

What if I just want a new ballot?

If you've made a big mistake on your ballot — too big to fix — your best plan of action may be to focus on getting a new one. And that's totally OK. You can:

Call your county elections office and ask them to cancel that ballot and issue a new one to you.

Go to your county elections office with your spoiled ballot during business hours and vote right there at the counter.

Take advantage of the early voting options available in many counties.

Go to a voting site on Election Day, November 8, turn in your spoiled ballot there and get a new ballot.

You can also do this if you've accidentally damaged your ballot in some way (coffee spills happen).

I think I put the wrong date on my envelope.

First off, that date should be the date you signed your envelope — not your date of birth. (We had many questions during the 2020 election about this.)

But if you're worried you messed up the date, don't worry. Elections officials say that the date they're really looking for is the date that the ballot is postmarked, to make sure it was submitted on time.

Election officials will only truly scrutinize the date you've written if they receive your ballot after Election Day.

"Like maybe you mailed it Monday before Election Day," John Gardner, assistant registrar of voters for Solano County, told us in 2020. "That's when we have to start looking at postmarks on the ballot, or date that the voter signed the envelope, to determine if we can count the ballot or not."

And if you haven't mailed your envelope yet, it's an easy fix: Just clearly cross out the incorrect date on the envelope and write in the correct one above it.

What if I use assistive technology to complete forms?

Getting physical assistance with filling out your ballot from someone you trust is always fine, whether you're voting at home or at a voting site. You just need to make sure your signature is your own, and matches the one you're registered to vote with.

Disabled voters can also choose to use the Remote Accessible Vote-by-Mail system to vote privately and independently at home, using their usual assistive device on their home computer to fill out the ballot on their screen and then print and mail it.

Every voting location in California is also equipped with an accessible voting unit. Here, voters with blindness or low vision or who have a disability that limits their dexterity will be able to use the assistive device of their choice that allows them to vote privately and independently.

How can I make sure my mail-in ballot gets there on time?

Remember, one big reason that ballots get disqualified in elections is that voters mail them too late: either too late on Election Day itself (after U.S. Postal Service mailboxes have already been collected), or after Election Day.

To be counted in this election, your ballot must be postmarked on Election Day, November 8, at the latest. Your ballot has seven days to reach your county elections office.

So in this election, it's as crucial as ever to make sure you have a plan for voting on time — and if you're not voting in person, that means making sure you get your ballot into a mailbox or into a secure voting drop box, at a polling location or your county elections office, by the time polls close on November 8.

A few other common ballot mistakes to watch out for ...

Make sure you're filling out and signing the ballot and envelope with your name on it: It's common to see partners or roommates accidentally mix up their ballots. So make sure you're signing the document that bears your name.

Make sure you use a black or blue pen: It reads better, and it doesn't slow workers down when they have to check to see what voter intent was. (Don't use a felt-tip or a Sharpie that bleeds through the paper and marks other pages on your ballot.)

Don't mail an empty envelope: It does happen. Keeping your envelope and your ballot together in your home might be a helpful way of avoiding this problem. And of course, when you're ready to mail your ballot, make sure it's actually inside the envelope before you seal it.

Don't bother with a stamp: Your ballot envelope is postage-paid. You don't need it.

My ballot is missing or hasn't arrived. What should I do?

If you're worried that your ballot hasn't arrived yet, make sure you're not worrying too early, as the deadline for counties to send out ballots is October 10.

But if it gets to late October and your ballot still hasn't materialized, don't panic: You have options. Here's what to do:

Check that you’re actually registered to vote — and to the right address.

Input your details on the secretary of state's voter status page to check your registration status. This will show whether you're actually registered to vote, and to which address. It should also show whether your ballot was mailed out.

You can also use the Where's My Ballot? tool to check whether your ballot has been sent.

If you're registered to the wrong address, you can update it before October 24.

If you update your voter registration and address using the secretary of state's voter status page before the October 24 deadline to register online, you county will cancel the ballot that went to your old address and send you a new one.

And if it turns out your ballot was missing because your voter registration wasn't updated, don't feel bad — people move all the time and forget to update their registrations accordingly.

The California Voter Foundation's Kim Alexander confirms that updating your address at the post office doesn't in fact update your voter registration. The DMV, on the other hand, will update your voter registration details if you update your address with them.

If your voter registration address was correct but your ballot never showed up, you still have options.

If it's more than six days before Election Day, you can call your county elections office and ask them to send a new ballot. Find your county elections office in our contact list (below).

Your county elections office won't mail you a ballot six days or less before Election Day, because it can't be sure it'll reach you in time. So if you're trying to get a ballot in the immediate run-up to Election Day, go to your county elections office in person and request one at the counter.

From October 10, your county elections office will be open for early voting through November 8, so you could also go there in person during opening hours and vote right there at the counter. More early voting locations will be opening throughout October.

And remember, if you're not actually registered to vote, you always have the option of same-day voter registration, also known as conditional voter registration, at a voting location, where you can then fill out and submit your ballot, too.