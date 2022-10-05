Prop. 30: Increase Income Taxes on Rich Californians to Fund Green Infrastructure

We need to spend a lot of money on green infrastructure if we want to lower emissions and adapt to the climate crisis. Supporters of Proposition 30 say this measure would help the state do just that — by raising the state income tax by 1.75% on Californians who make more than $2 million a year. That money would be guaranteed for 3 things: electric car debates, electric car charging, and wildfire suppression.

The political coalitions on this one are super confusing: The ‘Yes” side includes environmental justice groups, prominent Democrats, and the ride-hailing app Lyft. The “No” side includes groups that oppose tax increases like the California Republican Party, the Chamber of Commerce, and — perhaps surprisingly — Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Teachers’ Association.

Guest: Kevin Stark, KQED science senior editor



